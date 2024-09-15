Waltersheide, William Robert "Bob"



William Robert Waltersheide, known affectionately as Bob, passed away on September 6, 2024, at the age of 79. He was born on January 21, 1945, in Jefferson City, Missouri. His final days were spent surrounded by the love and care of his family in Beavercreek, Ohio. Bob's life was marked by his dedication to his family, his career, and his education. He was a devoted and loving husband to his wife Marcia for 58 years; proud father to his sons, Mark (Amy) Waltersheide and Brian (Kelly) Waltersheide; and a doting grandfather to his cherished grandchildren Morgan (Colin), Bailee and Ava. His family was the center of his world, and he instilled in them the values of kindness, wisdom, and thoughtfulness. An alumnus with a Master's degree in business administration at Wright State University, Bob's commitment to lifelong learning was evident in both his personal and professional life. He had a distinguished career as a Financial Advisor, where his guidance and expertise earned him the respect and trust of his clients and colleagues alike. Additionally, he served as president of Miami Valley Golf Club and WDPR Classical FM Radio. As we remember Bob, we celebrate a life well-lived and a life filled with love, learning, and an unwavering commitment to the well-being of others. Please join the family in celebrating Bob's life, Sunday September 22, 2024 from 12-3pm at Dayton Country Club 555 Kramer Rd. Dayton, OH 45419. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Ohio's Hospice in honor of Bob. Online memories and condolences may be left for the family at www.bakerhazelsnider.com Arrangements entrusted with Baker Hazel & Snider Funeral Home.



