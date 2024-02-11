Walters, Madge

Walters (Mitchell), Madge



Born Oct. 31, 1931 in Beaver, KY and was taken home on February 7, 2024. Madge was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Charles, parents, six brothers, one sister and a granddaughter. She is survived by three sisters, daughter Andrea (Mike) Moorehead, daughter Jan (Tom) Edgerton, five grandchildren, thirteen great-grandchildren, many adored nieces and nephews, and three special "bonus" boys. Madge was employed for many years in the accounting department of Fort Hamilton/ Hughes Memorial Hospital. Her retirement years were spent traveling as much as possible with her beloved Charlie and doting on her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a long time active member of First Baptist Church of Hamilton where she made life-long friends. Madge enjoyed everything domestic. She loved to cook, bake, and sew. Her green beans, "soup beans", and brownies were legendary at family gatherings! Funeral arrangements are being made by Avance Funeral Home. Visitation will be held on Monday, Feb12 at 10:00 am, funeral service 11:00 am, and luncheon to follow at First Baptist Church of Hamilton, 1501 Pyramid Hill Hamilton, OH 45013. Private burial following. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to First Baptist Church of Hamilton.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com