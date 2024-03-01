Walters, Karen

Walters (Smallwood), Karen Kay



It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Karen Kay Walters, a beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend, who left us unexpectedly on February 27, 2024.



Karen was born on August 29, 1953, a cherished daughter to her late parents, Thurman & Mildred Smallwood, whose legacy of love and strength she carried forward throughout her life.



Karen's life was a tapestry of love and dedication to her family. She is survived by her siblings, Delena (Terry) Walters, Carolyn (Anthony) Ferrell, and Jamie (Kim) Smallwood; Daughter, Anissa (Todd) Sendral; Sons, Carvel Walters, Robert (Tosha) Walters, and Jason Walters; adored grandchildren, Austin Walters, Chris Kavanaugh, Devan Walters, Cameron Walters, and Dakota Walters. Her legacy will continue to live on through her great-grandchildren, Avery Walters and Benjamin Keefer, and numerous nieces and nephews who brought her immense joy and pride.



Karen had a passion for collecting Elvis Presley memorabilia and baby dolls, a hobby that reflected her love for nostalgia and the simple joys in life. Her home was a treasure trove of memories and moments captured in time, each piece telling a story of a concert not attended, but felt, and a childhood preserved in the sparkling eyes of her cherished dolls.



As we say goodbye to Karen, we also celebrate the incredible life she led and the indelible mark she left on our hearts.



Funeral services will be held at the Anderson Funeral Home-Franklin Chapel, 1357 East Second Street, Franklin, Ohio on Monday, March 4, 2024, at 1:00 p.m. The family will receive visitors at the funeral home from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Monday. Interment will follow in Woodhill Cemetery, Franklin, Ohio.



