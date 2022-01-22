WALTERS, Gregory J.
68, of Piqua, passed away at 4:12 a.m. on Monday, January 17, 2022, at the Upper Valley
Medical Center.
A Visitation will be held from 1-3 p.m. on Saturday, April 2, 2022, at the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home with the service to follow at 3 pm.
For full obituary, please visit
Funeral Home Information
Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home
333 W. High St.
Piqua, OH
45356
http://www.jamiesonandyannucci.com/index.shtml?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral