Walter Wurzelbacher

Wurzelbacher, Walter



Walter L. Wurzelbacher ("WLW"), 79, of Okeana, Ohio, passed away peacefully at his home on November 30, 2025, surrounded by his family. He was born on August 30, 1946, in Cincinnati to the late John and Margaret (Benzinger) Wurzelbacher. Walt was a proud 1964 graduate of Hamilton Catholic Schools. In 1966, he was drafted into the United States Army, where he served honorably until 1968. On March 26, 1966, he married the love of his life, Linda C. Truman, and together they shared nearly 46 years of marriage until her passing in 2012. They raised two daughters, Lori (John) Ellinghausen and Tracy (Lane) Zimmerman, who were the center of Walt's life. A dedicated worker with a strong mechanical mind, Walt built a long and respected career as a die mold and tool maker, welder, and maintenance shop foreman, roles he held until his retirement. Walt was known throughout the community for his generosity, his great stories, and his sense of humor. For more than 45 years, he volunteered countless hours with the Morgan Ross Athletic Association (MRAA), pouring his heart into supporting local youth athletics. He took immense pride in the development and care of Wurzelbacher Ballpark, a place he loved deeply. His decades of service and passion for softball earned him multiple honors, including becoming the first inductee into the Ross Local Schools Hall of Fame – Community Branch, as well as membership in the Butler County Softball Hall of Fame and the Ohio Amateur Softball Association Hall of Honor. Walt leaves behind a family he adored: his daughters Lori (John) Ellinghausen and Tracy (Lane) Zimmerman; four grandchildren who meant the world to him - Shelby (Zach) Dourson, Whitney (Nate) Snellgrove, Tanner Zimmerman, and Dylan Zimmerman; and five great-grandchildren - Brooks, Josie, and Carter Dourson, and Blake and Madeline Snellgrove. He is also survived by his siblings Vera (Dave) Vidourk, Ervin Wurzelbacher, Raymond (Melinda) Wurzelbacher, Ruthie (Bill) Brannon, and Dale (Julie) Wurzelbacher; sister-in-law Janet Wurzelbacher; sister-in-law Arlene Wurzelbacher; brother-in-law David Truman; and many beloved nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents and wife, Walt was preceded in death by his brothers Dick, George (Patty), Bob, Jimmy, Larry, and Gene Wurzelbacher. Visitation and Celebration of Life will be held at Stricker's Grove on Thursday, December 4, 2025 from 4PM to 8PM . Guests are welcome to come as they are. A Mass, followed by interment, will be held at 10 AM the following day, Friday, December 5 at St. Aloysius Church in Shandon, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Morgan Ross Athletic Association (MRAA), an organization close to Walt's heart. Walt will be remembered for his dedication to family, community, and the ball field he helped build and maintain - a legacy that will continue to shape young athletes for generations.



