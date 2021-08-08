WALTER, Lenora M.



Lenora M. Walter, age 90, of Dayton, passed away July 27, 2021. She was born in Scio, Ohio on March 20, 1931, to the late William and Florence (Smith) Pfouts. Growing up, she was a member of FFA, where she became interested in Home



Economics. She attended OSU, majoring in Home Economics, where she met her husband, George. They were married for 52 years until his death in 2004. In addition to her parents and loving husband, Lenora was preceded in death by her great-granddaughter, Norah Rieker. Lenora is survived by her



children: Gary (Tami) Walter, William (Karen Whittaker)



Walter and his son Joe, John Walter, and Lori (Louis) Rieker; their children Angela Irvin, Amanda (Matt) White, and Chad (Rachel); and great grandchildren: Helena and Kenna Irvin, Alivia Rieker, and Gannon White. Lenora was an active



volunteer and fund raiser. She was a PTA member, homeroom mother, and supporter of her children's sporting events.



Lenora worked at the election polls for 25 years. She was a volunteer at Grandview Hospital for 26 years. Lenora



supported her husband as president of the Dayton AIA



Architects Wives, and Ladies of the Antioch Shrine (50+ years). In her spare time, she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, cooking embroidering, watching OSU football, and traveling. She visited fifty states and more than thirty countries. Everyone is grateful for all she did. She was interred at Dayton Memorial Park Mausoleum during a private service. Donations can be made in Lenora's memory to the Dayton Antioch Shrine Endowment Fund, 107 East First Street, Dayton, OH 45402, or to Shriners Hospital of Ohio, 1 Children's Plaza 2 West, Dayton, OH 45404. Thank you, Lori, for all you did for Mom. To share a memory of



Lenora or to leave a special memory for her family, please visit



