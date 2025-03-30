Walter, Joseph

Obituaries
3 hours ago
X

Walter Jr, Joseph C.

Age 79, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, March 19, 2025. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Tuesday, April 1st, 2025, at Thomas Funeral Home & Crematory 4520 Salem Avenue Dayton, Ohio 45416, with Rev Robert Jackson officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment: Dayton National Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com; virtual streaming link available.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Thomas Funeral Home - Trotwood (Dayton)

4520 Salem Avenue

Dayton, OH

45416

https://www.thomasfunerals.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
Kindrick, Rus
2
Applegate, Janet
3
Blake, Russell
4
Braun, MaryLou
5
Cordonnier, Carole