Walsh, James

James F. ("Jim") Walsh was born on November 25, 1925, in Springfield, Ohio, to William A. Walsh, Sr. and Oka Gladys Walsh. Jim grew up during the Great Depression in Springfield, where he spent countless hours playing sports on Northern Avenue with his brothers and neighborhood friends. An accomplished athlete, Jim played multiple sports throughout high school and college, where he notably held several records. In recognition of his athletic achievements and contributions, Jim was inducted into the Wittenberg Hall of Fame, the Springfield High School Hall of Fame, and the Springfield North High School Hall of Fame as both a player and coach. Jim proudly served his country during World War II in the Navy Seabees, stationed in Guam. Following his military service, he attended Wittenberg University and, after graduating, went on to the University of Colorado where he earned a master's degree in School Administration. Jim's passion for education brought him back to Springfield, where he both taught and coached at Clark Junior High School and Springfield North High School. He educated students in advanced American history and was a dedicated coach for track, football, and swimming teams at these schools. After a fulfilling career in education, Jim entered the banking industry, where he worked for many years, before embarking on a new chapter as a real estate agent following his retirement from banking. Jim was preceded in death by his brothers William A. Walsh, Robert L. Walsh, and Thomas E. Walsh. He is survived by his sister, Nancy Walsh Mason (Flint, MI), and his sister-in-law, Stephanie Walsh (Ames, Iowa). Above all, Jim was a devoted family man. He leaves behind his beloved wife of 70 years, Diane Huston; his daughter, Sarah "Sally" Roberts (Tom) of Columbus, OH; his sons, James Walsh (Lolly) of Batavia, NY, and Samuel "Sammy" Walsh (Jennifer) of Columbus, OH. He was a proud grandfather to JD Walsh (Kristen) of Rochester, NY; Elizabeth Walsh of Nashville, TN; Kathryn "Trophie" Roberts of Los Angeles, CA; Samuel Roberts of Columbus, OH; Isabella Walsh of Batavia, NY; Elise Walsh of Columbus, OH; Thomas (Joe) Roberts of Columbus, OH; Elizabeth Roberts Becker of Pittsburgh, PA; and Clayton Wells of Columbus, OH. He is also survived by his three great-grandchildren, Isla James, Kai Patrick, and Koa Oliver, all of Rochester, NY, and many nieces and nephews. Jim was an active member of several organizations and clubs, including Alpha Tau Omega (ATO), the Polo Club, The University Club, and First Lutheran Church. He will be remembered for his enduring commitment to education, his zest for sports, and above all, his deep love for his family and community. Visitation will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday at First Lutheran Church, 30 S. Wittenberg Ave., Springfield, followed by a memorial service at 12:30 p.m. A light lunch will be provided after the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jim's name to either: First Lutheran Church, 30 S. Wittenberg Ave., Springfield, OH 45501 (Flcspringfield@sbcglobal.net), or to Wittenberg University, Office of Philanthropy & Alumni Engagement, PO Box 720, Springfield, OH 45501 (https://www.wittenberg.edu/giving). The family is being served by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.





