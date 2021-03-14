WALLACE, Vicki

WALLACE (Bruce),



Vicki Lynn



Age 62, a caring, loving, and doting, wife, mom, daughter, sister and dear friend, who was full of life and had a brilliant personality, went to her heavenly home with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Vicki battled malignant thyroid cancer (1990) and Pancreatic Cancer (2019) with grace. She hopes her faith and attitude are remembered and her legacy lives on in Dave, Bret and Lindsay.



Vicki was born in Indianapolis, IN, on September 19, 1958, to Robert L. and Beverly A. Bruce. She married her soulmate and the love of her life, David Wallace on August 28, 1982, and moved to Ohio in 1984.



She was preceded in death by her Daddy, Robert L. Bruce and Mom, Beverly A. Bruce, her brother, Steve and her father-in-law, Irvin Wallace.



She is survived by her loving husband of 39 years, David; her two beautiful children that she absolutely adored, Bret and Lindsay; her brother, Jefferey Bruce, Evansville, IN; mother-in-law, Wilma Wallace, Coatesville, IN; sisters-in-law, Vicki (Ted, deceased) Brewer of Lafayette, IN; Janet (Don, deceased)



Wallace, Fillmore, IN, and LeaAnne (Jon) Babcock, Danville, IN; many nieces, nephews and cousins along with her best friend, Angi Wendling of Springboro, OH, and numerous other close friends.



Vicki was baptized, a believer in our Lord and Savior and was member of Gobin Methodist Church in Indiana and a Founder and long-time member of South Dayton Church of Christ. She also participated in Women's Ministry and Bible Study at Southbrook Christian Church for 20+ years. Vicki graduated from Ball State University and Mount St. Joseph University. After moving to Ohio, she worked at LexisNexis (Mead Data Central) and made many lifelong friendships. She also worked at Teradata and was a successful Realtor with Coldwell Banker Heritage Realtors for 15+ years.



Motherhood, however, is what she lived for and she was richly blessed. She was also truly blessed with a husband who



adored her.



Vicki loved going to the beach (or the lake) — toes in the sand; vacations with her family and friends; anything nautical and spending time with family and friends. She loved to cook and bake with Christmas being her all-time favorite holiday. Vicki never met a stranger and her contagious laughter will forever be remembered - her Daddy used to tell her they'd hire her infectious laugh in Vegas. She was generous to a fault with her gifts and her words. If you ever received a card/note from Vicki, you will forever remember it and cherish it. She truly had a way with words! She was such a positive influence on so many over the years. Her legacy lives on forever in Bret and Lindsay. Vicki was an example of a fighter and a true warrior if there ever was one. She never complained. She had a heart of gold! Vicki loved her family, friends and faith



unconditionally.



Vicki will be remembered for her many contributions to her family, her friends and her community. She was active with Relay for Life for many years raising money for cancer



research as well as with the American Heart Assn in memory of her Daddy.



Friends and family will gather for a "Life Celebration" at a date to be determined.



In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to PanCan.org in Vicki's memory.



