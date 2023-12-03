Wallace, Thomas

Wallace MD, Thomas Mark



Wallace MD, Thomas Mark, age 65, passed away peacefully on November 23, 2023. Dr. Wallace graduated from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio and St. Louis University - School of Medicine. He practiced as a pathologist at Miami Valley Hospital for 32 years. He enjoyed travel, woodworking and restoring antique cars. Tom was preceded in death by his parents, Mary and John Wallace; daughter, Sarah Wallace; and by a brother, John Wallace. He is survived by his wife, Amy. They were married for 37 years. He is also survived by a son, Andy (Katie) Wallace; granddaughter, Whitney Wallace; sister, Susan Duncan; and a brother James Wallace. Visitation will be Sunday, December 10th from 1:00 to 4:00 pm at Tobias Funeral Home, 5471 Far Hills Ave. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday at 10:30 am at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, 9579 Yankee Road. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. Online condolences may be directed to: www.Tobiasfuneralhome.com In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Tom's memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, www.Stjude.org



