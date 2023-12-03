Wallace, Thomas

Obituaries
2 hours ago
X

Wallace MD, Thomas Mark

Wallace MD, Thomas Mark, age 65, passed away peacefully on November 23, 2023. Dr. Wallace graduated from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio and St. Louis University - School of Medicine. He practiced as a pathologist at Miami Valley Hospital for 32 years. He enjoyed travel, woodworking and restoring antique cars. Tom was preceded in death by his parents, Mary and John Wallace; daughter, Sarah Wallace; and by a brother, John Wallace. He is survived by his wife, Amy. They were married for 37 years. He is also survived by a son, Andy (Katie) Wallace; granddaughter, Whitney Wallace; sister, Susan Duncan; and a brother James Wallace. Visitation will be Sunday, December 10th from 1:00 to 4:00 pm at Tobias Funeral Home, 5471 Far Hills Ave. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday at 10:30 am at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, 9579 Yankee Road. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. Online condolences may be directed to: www.Tobiasfuneralhome.com In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Tom's memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, www.Stjude.org

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel

5471 Far Hills Ave

Dayton, OH

45429

http://www.tobias-funeral.com

In Other News
1
Jordan, Patricia
2
Wolf, Charles
3
Theis, Stephen
4
Nicodemus, Mary
5
Bruner, Viola
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top