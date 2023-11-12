Wallace, Mirrell Andrea

Wallace (Walton), Mirrell Andrea "Wallace"



Andy was preceded in death by her parents, Mearl and Hallie Walton, stepson, John (Rich) Wallace. She is survived by her husband of 28 years, John Wallace; son, Joel (Amy), daughter Lori (Jason), stepdaughter, Andrea Wallace, sisters Lecia Eaton, and Leah (Keith) Melton, brother, Phillip (Teresa) Walton, sister-in-law, Linda Wallace, 9 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, and many cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. Andy graduated from Fairborn HS in 1966. She was the shining light, partner, and love of John's life. For a full obituary, visit https://www.parrishfh.com/obituary/mirrell-wallace.



