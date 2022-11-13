WALLACE, Emily Marie



Age 30, of Troy, passed away November 4, 2022. She was born December 23, 1991 in Dayton, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her grandparents: James P. and Kathleen Wallace; and uncle, James P. Wallace, II. Emily is survived by her children: Lillian and Dalton; mother, Tammy Mielock (Kevin); father, Mike Wallace; siblings: Christan Wallace, Benjamin Drury and Thomas Wallace; grandparents: James and Lasandra Jones; several aunts, uncles, other family members and friends. More than anything, Emily loved being a mother. She enjoyed cooking and spending time with her pets, especially with her German Shepherd, Allie. She was a talented artist and enjoyed crocheting. A celebration of life is being planned for a later date. Arrangements by Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road. To share a memory of Emily or leave a special message for her family, please visit



www.NewcomerDayton.com