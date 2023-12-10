Wallace, Alma

Wallace, Alma Lauvray

89, of Beavercreek, OH, formerly of Speedwell, TN, passed away on December 5, 2023. Alma was born to the late George and Alma Baumer in Dayton, OH. She was preceded in death by her first husband Robert E. Lauvray, second husband John C. Wallace III, sister Joyce McCain, and daughter Linda Markham. Alma is survived by her children: Michael (Cindy) Lauvray, Diane (Dennis) Morris, and son-in-law David Markham. Grandchildren: Christopher (Dana) Lauvray, Sarah Morris (Chris Elliott), Eric (Megan) Lauvray, Cody (Megan) Markham, and Austin Markham. Great-grandchildren: Corinne, Jordyn, Nolan, Katie, Brynlee, and Mason. Alma is also survived by her step-children: John C. (Linda) Wallace IV, Charles (Sue) Wallace, Ann Wallace (Steven) Hill. Step-grandchildren: John C. (Katie) Wallace V, Erin (Hannah) Wallace, Alexandra Wallace (Todd) Schuster, William C. (Meg) Wallace, Kristen Hill (Greg) Lowe, Tamara Hill (Daniel) Koontz, Brittany Hill, and Trevor (Cara) Nicholson, along with 8 step-great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends on Sunday, Dec. 17 from 1-4 p.m. at Tobias Funeral Home, 5471 Far Hills Ave., Dayton, OH 45429. Funeral Mass will be held Monday, Dec. 18 at 11:00 a.m. at Incarnation Catholic Church, 7415 Far Hills Ave., Centerville, OH 45459. Internment at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Alma's memory to Campbell County, Lafollette, TN Habitat for Humanity at www.habitat.org/donate, or Hospice of Dayton at OhiosHospice.org.

Funeral Home Information

Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel

5471 Far Hills Ave

Dayton, OH

45429

http://www.tobias-funeral.com

