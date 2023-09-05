Walker, Vinie Dean
Mrs. Vinie Dean Walker gracefully passed away at home on Tuesday, August 29, 2023. She was 96 years old. A member of Corinthian Baptist Church. She leaves 4 children to cherish her memory: Janice Rucker (Theodore); Paulette Mebane (Will); Cora Etta Butler (the late John Butler); William Thomas Walton, III (Roger). Her only granddaughter, Sarita Simmons (Aaron). Private services entrusted to H.H. Roberts Mortuary.
Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com
View the obituary on Legacy.com
Funeral Home Information
H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.
38 S. Gettysburg Avenue
Dayton, OH
45417
https://www.hhroberts.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral