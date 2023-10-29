Walker, Tristan J.



Tristan J. Walker, 43, of Springfield, passed away surrounded by family on Sunday, October 22nd, 2023 at her home. She was born June 22nd, 1980 the daughter of Leary and Marilyn (Caldwell) Walker. Tristan graduated in 1998 from Bethel High School and attended Antioch College. She was a firefighter for 18 years with the City of Springfield, Station 1 and retired in 2021. She loved being outdoors and enjoyed camping, hiking, biking and climbing. Tristan fought a long hard battle with brain cancer always remaining positive and in good spirits. She will forever be known for extending kindness and her willingness to help to others. Tristan is survived by her parents: Marilyn Walker and Leary (Margaret) Walker; her wife, Amy Sherrock; In-laws, Lawrence (Victoria) Rammel; two children: Matthew Michael Sherrock and Jonathan Michael Sherrock; siblings: Angela (Jim) Delver, Hobie (Amber) Adams, Jewel Jackson and Buster Grubb and her fire department family, several nieces , nephews and many friends. A celebration of life will be Saturday, November 4th, 2023 at 2:30 at Springfield Professional Firefighters Clubhouse, 701 N.Bird Rd. with a firefighter turnout beginning at 4:00 p.m. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.littletonandrue.com.





