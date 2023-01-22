WALKER, Sharon

WALKER (nee'Stoner), Sharon Ann



Age 67, of Kettering, passed away Monday, January 16, 2023, at Kettering Health Main Campus. She was born October 25, 1955, in Knoxville, Tennessee, daughter of the late Prior and Mildred Gilliam. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 50 years, Joachim Rineer Walker Sr. Sharon is survived by her four children, Vanity (Tim) Rose, Melanie Walker, Joachim (Michelle) Walker, Jr., and Alona (Dan) Clark; eleven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; three siblings, Ron (Angel) Stoner, Debra Gilliam, and Nola Barhorst; and beloved four-legged friend, Miracle. She is also survived by numerous family, friends, and loyal employees at K.M. Walker Truck and Trailer Repair. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Humane Society of Greater Dayton in Sharon's Memory. Visitation will be held from 10:00 am-11:00 am on Thursday, January 26, 2023, at Newcomer Funeral Home-South Chapel, (3940 Kettering Blvd., Kettering, Ohio 45439). Funeral Service will be officiated at 11:00 am by Pastor Joel Getts following the visitation. Sharon will be laid to rest at Heritage Hills Memory Gardens, (7370 Ohio 48, Springboro, OH 45066) following the service. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to share a memory in the family guest book.

