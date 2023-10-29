walker, Scott W.



Scott W. Walker, 53, of Columbus, Ohio, passed away October 4, 2023. He was born May 26, 1970, the son of Cheryl and Ronald Walker. Scott was a graduate of Kenton Ridge High School and Miami University. He is survived by his wife; Stacey Walker, stepmother; Paticia Walker, stepsister; Shelly Pergram (Doug), aunt; Linda Atsenhoefer and several other relatives and friends. Scott was preceded in death by his father; Ronald Walker and his mother; Cheryl Walker. No services are planned at this time. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.



Funeral Home Information

Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home

1002 East High Street

Springfield, OH

45505

https://www.jkzfh.com