WALKER, Lillian M.



Age 89 of Dayton, passed away Saturday, November 5, 2022. She was preceded in death by her husband George "Ed" Walker on November 24th, 2013, her parents Voyd and Frances Jones, 2 sisters Lois and Brenda. Survived by a daughter Mary (Rick) Snyder, son George Mark (Marla) Walker, 5 grandchildren Kelli (George) Snyder-Hodge, Corey (Andrea) Snyder, Jamie (Ben) Barbecho, Lucas Walker and Josh; 19 great-grandchildren, 2 sisters Ardis and Sue, numerous nieces, nephews family and friends. Services will be held at the family's convenience. Interment Shiloh Park Cemetery. Arrangements handled by Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Miami County Hospice in her memory. Online condolences for the family may be sent to



