Walker, Henry Zon



Henry Zon Walker, 71, of Middletown, OH, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, April 6, 2023. He was born on June 5, 1952. He was preceded in death by his infant son, Henry Jr., parents, Henry Jo Walker and Addie L. Veal; grandson, Shon Gregory Walker. Zon is survived by his daughter, Tiffani (Mickey) Baggett of Middletown; son, Shon Walker of Middletown; grandchildren, Dakota (Tyler) Walker Denton, Stefhan Walker, and Alexis Walker; two beautiful great-grandchildren, Reign Denton and Legend Denton; sister, Lorraine Walker; brothers, Andre's (Elder Monica) and Gene Walker; and extended family and friends.



Funeral Service will begin at 12 noon with family receiving friends an hour prior on Friday, April 21. 2023 at Faith Fellowship Ministries, 1915 S. Main Street, Middletown, OH 45044. Interment Woodside Cemetery. Professional services by Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel, Middletown, OH.

