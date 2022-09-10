WALKER, Cynthia J.



Age 56, of Huber Heights, passed away September 5, 2022. She was born March 21, 1966, in Columbus, GA, to the late Arthur Walker and Lucinda Walker McBean. Cynthia is survived by her wife of 23 years, Lois Gebhart; brothers: Arthur Walker, Jr. (Christine) and Anthony Devoes (Jacinta); nieces and nephews: Chade, AJ, Brandon, Jordan and AJ; and a host of chosen family, other relatives and friends. Cynthia was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. She was a breast cancer survivor of 18 years. Cynthia loved her 4-legged children; she enjoyed crocheting, reading, and sitting out back with her soul mate enjoying nature. She was always stylin', was always dressed to the nines and loved fashion. A celebration of life will be held from 2-5 pm on Sunday, September 11, 2022, at the Center for Spiritual Living, 4100 Benfield Drive, Kettering, OH 45429. Military honors by the United States Air Force will be rendered at 4:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Cynthia's memory to Greater Dayton Humane Society or the Stefanie Spielman Fund for Breast Cancer Research. Arrangements entrusted to Newcomer Funeral Home, North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road. To share a memory of Cynthia or leave a special message for her family, please visit



