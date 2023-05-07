Wakley, Phyllis

Wakley (Lane), Phyllis Ann



Phyllis Ann (Lane) Wakley, age 93 of Springfield, Ohio went home to be with the Lord on May 1, 2023. She was born on June 8, 1929 in Defiance, Ohio to the late Rev. Donald and Mildred (Fishbough) Lane. Phyllis is survived by her step-daughter, Janet Wakley (Jeff) Bean, sister, Donelda (Sam) Stayton, sister-in-law, Ruth Lane, grandchildren, Andrew Montjar and Catherine Montjar (Phillip) Irwin, great-grandchildren, Thomas and Peter Irwin, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, William "Bill" Wakley, brother, Jim Lane, and sister, Marilyn (Wayne) Shirley. Phyllis graduated high school in Marquette MI. She moved to Springfield in 1947, where she graduated with a BS from Wittenberg University. She received her Nursing Degree from City Hospital School of Nursing, and worked for City (Community) Hospital for over 37 years where she was an Infection Control Specialist. Phyllis also worked at Mueller Residential Center and led the Clark State Performing Arts Center volunteers. She went on several medical missionary trips to Honduras and other Central American countries. She was a lifetime member of the First Baptist Church and sang in the choir. She also sang with Springfield Community Chorus and Vintage Voices. Phyllis loved people, whether it was working with them or serving them. She will be remembered for spreading her love and care. Phyllis never knew a stranger. Phyllis lived at Northwood Assisted Living for 11 years. She was always making friends and helping make the new residents feel comfortable and welcome. Visiting hours at Jackson Lytle and Lewis Life Celebration, Springfield on Monday, May 8, 2023 from 11:00-1:00 p.m. with funeral services to immediately follow., Reverend Adam Banks officiating. Phyllis will be laid to rest at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens, Donnelsville. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the First Baptist Church, Springfield in Phyllis' honor. (www.firstbaptistspringfield.org) Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com.



