WAGNER, Winifred

WAGNER (Ricker), Winifred Estella



August 18, 1920-September 15, 2021



Winifred Wagner passed away peacefully at home on September 15, 2021. She was able to stay in her own home until the end thanks to the tireless efforts over the last 13 months by her daughter Sue Ann. Winifred was born on August 18, 1920, to Elsie and Howard Ricker. She spent her childhood and teenage years in Dayton with her parents and sister, Betty. Upon graduating from Stivers High School she went to Comptometer school and learned bookkeeping which she used at NCR in the payroll department. She married Cecil Barger in 1940 and did the bookkeeping for his business. Together they had three children: Linda, Sue, and Mike. Winnie and Cecil enjoyed spending time at auto races and riding his motorcycle together on several long trips. Winnie showed a great deal of independence and strength; after Cecil's death in January 1958, she took her three children on a cross-country camping trip during the following summer to many of the National Parks. In 1960 she married Robert Wagner, to whom she was married for 30 years. They spent winters in Texas and Mexico with their RV and made many friends, birding, square dancing, and enjoying nature. After Bob's death, Winnie never thought to find someone special again; but in her golden years, she was fortunate to meet and marry Charlie Gray, with whom she enjoyed just a few short years traveling and golfing. Winnie was a Girl Scout leader for several years and member of the Trefoil Nature Club for over 60 years. She made many lifelong friends in Trefoil and went on numerous trips with them, the most recent when she was 99 years old. Winnie loved nature and was a natural teacher. She was an avid birder and spent a great deal of time outdoors observing and photographing birds, flowers, mushrooms, and the beauty of this world. Those around her learned a great deal about wildlife; she taught as she walked, looking with a keen eye at everything growing. Her children and grandchildren were the fortunate recipients of this knowledge and credit much of what they know today about nature to her teachings. She loved to play Euchre with her family and friends and was always ready for a game. She was always planning the next big trip or adventure and was happy to include her family and friends in these outings.



Winnie is predeceased by her parents, Elsie and Howard



Ricker, her sister, Betty Rike, and her husbands Cecil Barger, Robert Wagner, and Charlie Gray. She leaves behind her



children Linda Burnham, Sue Barga (Tony), and Michael Barger (Kathy); her grandchildren Suzanne Burnham Gianattasio (Gerod), Jessie Barga (Chris), Austin Barga, Wesley Barga (Rand), Dagny Barga, Aaron Barger, Amy Stein (Bryan) as well as great-grandchildren Elise Gianattasio, Andrew Gianattasio, Cormac Barga-Baier, Madison Barger, Nate Barger and Kennedi Barger as well as her nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

