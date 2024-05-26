Wagner, Ruth

Wagner (Augspurger), Ruth E.



Ruth E. Wagner, age 76, of Ravenna, OH, formerly of Middletown, OH, died on Wednesday, May 22, 2024. She was born July 27, 1947, in Middletown, daughter of the late Wilda and Alice (Fish) Augspurger.



Ruth graduated from Cedarville University. On November 27, 1974 in Medina, OH she married Keith Wagner, who survives. She was an elementary schoolteacher at Crestwood Local School District in Mantua, OH, until retiring. Always active in her community, she was a member of of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) in Ravenna, volunteered with Habitat for Humanity, and worked at the polls on Election Day. Ruth enjoyed gardening, canning, mowing and researching ancestry. She was active with her fellow Cedarville University Alumni and loved getting together with her college friends and fellow retired teachers.



In addition to her husband, she is survived by her daughter, Abigail Bauman and her husband Lee of Charleston. Two grandchildren, Claire and Harper Bauman. Her sister, Martha Augspurger of Middletown.



Friends are welcome to attend a graveside service at 11 A.M. on Tuesday, May 28, 2024, at Venus Cemetery in Venus, PA. Messages of sympathy may be left at www.wimerfuneralhome.com or find us on Facebook.



