Wagner, Richard L. "Rick"



Richard "Rick" L. Wagner, age 72 of Clayton, passed away on Saturday, February 10, 2024. He was a devoted and loving husband, dad, papaw, brother, uncle, and friend. He was a graduate of Trotwood Madison High School class of 1970. From 1971-1981, Rick worked for Trotwood Madison Schools as a bus mechanic. He later joined the Madison Township Fire Department and after 40 years as a firefighter, he retired as Fire Chief for the City of Trotwood Fire & Rescue. For the last 8 years, Rick has enjoyed landscaping for the Trotwood Madison School District and was known as the "Flower Man". Rick enjoyed fishing, gardening, golfing, cooking, spending time in Deland, Florida, but most of all, spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He is survived by his wife of 45 years: Linda (Watson) Wagner, son and daughter-in-law: Scott and Meagan Wagner, grandchildren: Nora and Andrew, sister: Malia Jiminez, brothers: Tom (Gwen) Wagner, Dan (Starla) Wagner, Rob Wagner, other sisters-in-laws, brothers-in-law, numerous nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and also his Florida Riviera friends. He was preceded in death by his parents: Hazel and Lester Wagner. A Celebration of Rick's Life will be held on Monday, February 19, 2024, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood). If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com





