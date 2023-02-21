X
WAGNER, Linda

Obituaries
2 hours ago

WAGNER, Linda Sue

Linda Sue Wagner, 72, of Mechanicsburg, passed away Friday, February 17, 2023. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 5-7 PM on Thursday, February 23rd, in the SKILLMAN, MCDONALD & VERNON Funeral Home, Mechanicsburg, Ohio. Funeral service will be held at 12 PM on Friday, February 24th, in the funeral home. The family will receive friends 1 hour prior to the service.

Funeral Home Information

Skillman, McDonald & Vernon Funeral Home

257 West Main Street

Mechanicsburg, OH

43044

https://www.vernonfh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

