Wagner, Dorthy "Sue"



(Centerville) passed away on Friday, June 27, 2025. Sue was born to John and Doretta Garvin on August 21, 1940. Proceeded in death by her husband James Wagner. Sue is survived by her sister Johanna Meyer, her devoted daughters, Susan (Roger) Basinger and Jennifer (Peter) Brown, as well as her cherished grandchildren, Carl, Matthew, Nicholas, Jacob, and Max. She also took great joy in her great-grandchildren, Logan and Darcy. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, July 1, 2025, at 11:00 AM, with visitation commencing one hour prior. The services will take place at Christ United Methodist Church in Kettering, Ohio. For full remembrance please visit www.Routsong.com



