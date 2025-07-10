Wagner, Bernadine "Bernie"



Age 83, of Dayton, passed away July 7, 2025. She was born December 7, 1941 in Buffalo, NY to the late James and Elizabeth Waldron. In addition to her parents, Bernie was preceded in death by her husband, Donald E. Wagner; brother, James Waldron; and sister and brother-in-law: Eleanor and Richard Galus. Bernie is survived by her children: Don and Melinda Wagner & Tammy Wagner and Vickie Fraley; grandchildren: Cody Wagner, Taylor Krumm, Kyle Wagner, Crystal Wagner and Conner Wagner; great-grandchildren: Avery, Macie, Liam, Malachi, Cody Jr. and Kyle; sister-in-law, Jeanie Waldron; several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends; and her beloved dog, Timmy. Bernie retired from Plastic Trim in 2003 after 26 years of service. She loved playing BINGO, cards, board games and watching the Cincinnati Reds - especially Joey Votto. Most of all, Bernie loved spending time with her son and daughter. Visitation will be held from 2:00-3:00 pm on Friday, July 11, 2025 at Newcomer Funeral Home, North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road, where her funeral service will begin at 3:00 pm. Contributions may be made in Bernie's memory to Friends Care Community or to the Humane Society. To share a memory of Bernie, or to leave her family a special message, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com



