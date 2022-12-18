WADE, Jeffrey A.



Age 80, of Centerville passed away Tuesday, December 13, 2022, surrounded by all of his family. Jeff was a devoted husband, father, son and friend. He was a resident of St. Leonard and a member of Faith Community Church. He was preceded in death by his sister Andrea Burton. Jeff is survived by his wife of 54 years, Carol Wade; children Richard Schneider (Marsha), Diana Jensen (Michael), Michael Wade (Michelle); grandchildren Nathan Schneider, Nicholas Schneider, Stephanie Jensen, Brittany Jensen, Allison Wade and Cassie Wade, 6 great-grandchildren, a brother James Wade and numerous nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian Burial 11:30 am, Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at St. Leonard Chapel, 8100 Clyo Rd. Burial in David's Cemetery. Friends may call from 1 hr prior to mass time at the church. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the charity of your choice. Online condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

