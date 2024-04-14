Wack, Rosemary

Wack, SNDdeN, Sr. Rosemary



Sr. Rosemary Wack, a Sister of Notre Dame de Namur, born in Dayton, OH, died peacefully on March 24, 2024, at the age of 95 years, in the 76th year of her religious life. Her passing is mourned by the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur and numerous nieces and nephews. Sister's ministry as Educator and Nurse took her to Ohio, Illinois, Kentucky, Kenya, and Zimbabwe. She was also on her Congregation's General Council in Rome from 1963-1969. After her retirement Sister resided at Mt. Notre Dame in Reading, OH. She is remembered as a gifted conversationalist who would walk compassionately with others in their time of hardship and need. The visitation will take place on Wednesday, May 1, 2024 from 1:30- 2:45, followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 3:00pm at Mt. Notre Dame Health Center, 699 E. Columbia Ave., Cincinnati, OH (513-821-7448). In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Retirement Fund of the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur, 701 E. Columbia Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45215. Funeral arrangements: Geo. H. Rohde & Son Funeral Home, 3183 Linwood Ave., Cincinnati, OH. www.rohdefuneral.com.



