VUKOVIC, Larry

Peacefully passed away on Monday, May 30th at 6:53 AM at the age of 77 years old. He spent his final days with the sun on his face, a breeze on his skin, and the melody of birds singing in the background while his family shared their fondest memories and thanked him for the loving and fun man he was. He was blessed to have shared his last days with his wife of 40 years, Kathy Vukovic, and his three loving



children Dustin, Lisa and Amy, by his side - sharing stories of his life, surrounded by lots of laughter and tears. Larry was a craftsman, creative and meticulous with his work. He designed and built many beautiful homes throughout Dayton and



California. Larry worked hard, and put time and thought into every project. Everything was thought out, and everything he touched is a masterpiece. He took pride in his work, and for those who were fortunate enough to have known him, the memory of him will live on in the homes he built. He lived to laugh, eat and cherish each day. He often said "enjoy every day for one day it'll be your last". From grilling steaks outside of his house, to eating king crab legs with his daughters in California, eating and spending time with his family was his favorite thing to do. He also loved to go four wheeling, jeeping and loved being outdoors. While he could not hike or walk far in his older age, Larry enjoyed sitting out on his porch and watching the birds and deer. Deer had a special place in dad's heart and he loved to watch them, feed them and see them blessed. Four days before Larry transitioned from his old body to his new spiritual body with Jesus, a baby deer was born in his wildlife area on his land. His family witnessed an old turtle that Larry loved they hadn't seen in years, walk up to the baby fawn and check him out. We know that was symbolic with the old turtle representing Larry's old, slow body and him looking at a fresh, young new body he now has as he can run and play and enjoy eternity with the Lord. One thing we learn from Larry, is that anything can always be fixed, and you can accomplish whatever you want if you have the right heart and work ethic. Dustin, his son, wrote him a poem titled "My Hero". Dad had a secret heart for poetry and the arts of life, but never revealed this publicly to many.



