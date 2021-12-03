VOORHEES, Marjorie

VOORHEES,



97, of Springfield, went Home to her Lord on Tuesday, November 30th, 2021, at Springfield Regional Medical Center. She was born February 24, 1924, in Huntsville, Ohio, the daughter of the late Dene and Bessie Anstine. Marjorie was a 50-year member of High Street Church of the Nazarene having received the Distinguished Service Award, the highest honor bestowed on a lay person by the Nazarene Church. Marjorie was very active in her church. She served as president of the missionary board, loved Sunday school and various other church activities. She especially enjoyed the trips with the church seniors. Along with the church she was also a member of Grandmothers Club, Home Extension and WCTU. Marjorie loved time spent with her family and will be greatly missed.



She retired as head cook at Franklin Junior High School. Marjorie is survived by her children: Carolyn (Rev. David) Glauner, Dene (Rhonda) Voorhees, Harold Voorhees, Sheila (Rev. Dr. Paul) Whiteford and James (Wendy) Voorhees; 14 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; and 14 great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband, Harold "Bud" Voorhees in 1995; 3 great-grandchildren; and 6 siblings. A celebration of life will be held Monday, December 6th, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. at High Street Church of the Nazarene, 1625 E High St., Springfield. The family will receive friends on Sunday, December 5th, 2021, from 3-5 p.m. at LITTLETON & RUE Funeral Home, 830 N. Limestone St., Springfield. Burial will be in Rose Hill Burial Park. Online expression of sympathy may be made at



