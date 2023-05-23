MaryAnn, VonDerHaar



MaryAnn J. VonDerHaar , age 82 of Hamilton, peacefully passed away on Friday, May 19, 2023. MaryAnn was born in Hamilton, Ohio on October 12, 1940 to Charles Mick and LaVerne (Tiemyer) Mick. She graduated from Notre Dame High School in 1958 and married Thomas J. VonDerHaar on February 4, 1961. MaryAnn was an avid swimmer and certified water instructor, teaching thousands of local children how to love the water for over 40 years. Faith was her life's foundation. As a member of St. Peter in Chains Parish, she was a Eucharistic Minister and was involved in Right to Life. She was a member of the Hamilton Garden Club and spent many hours in her own garden. MaryAnn enjoyed her Thursday Night Girls Dinner with her many friends, swimming at her local YMCA, and holding any baby she could find. She was the matriarch and fiercely loved by her family. MaryAnn is survived by her children, Joe VonDerHaar, Ann (Allen) Denniston, and Tim (Laury) VonDerHaar; grandchildren, Carissa (Aaron) Handy, Max VonDerHaar, Alex (Liz) VonDerHaar, Ben (Kathleen) VonDerHaar, Adam (Amber) VonDerHaar, Chad (Chananya) Denniston, and Sam VonDerHaar; great-grandchildren, Asher, Cerina, Cooper, Charlotte, Kieran "KJ"; brother, Dr. Thomas (Patty) Mick; and numerous other relatives and friends. MaryAnn was preceded in death by her parents and her husband of 56 years, Thomas J. VonDerHaar. Visitation will be held on Friday, May 26, 2023 from 9:00AM to 10:00AM with Mass of Christian Burial beginning at 10:00AM at St. Peter in Chains Catholic Church, 382 Liberty Avenue, Hamilton, Ohio 45013. Burial will follow at St. Stephens Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to Cincinnati Right to Life. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Hospice of Southwest Ohio.

