Voelkl, Raymond Thomas "Tom", age 76 of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina passed away on January 4, 2025.



He was born on December 3, 1948, in Dayton, Ohio to the late Raymond and Mary Voelkl.



He is survived by his wife Sherry, son Jason (Katie) and grandson Nathan; brother Joseph (Cynthia) and sister, Susan Godfrey and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Raymond and Mary Voelkl and brother-in-law Richard Godfrey.



He attended Alter High School class of 1967 and Xavier University class of 1971. He attended the FBI Academy and after graduating became a special agent in field offices in Northern Virginia and Washington, DC, retiring after 30 years of service.



He moved to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina where he worked at Wells Fargo as a security agent until retirement.



There will be a memorial service in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina at a later date.



