Vizedom, Dale A.



Age 87, of Hamilton, passed away on October 9, 2024 at Fort Hamilton Hospital. He was born on December 6, 1936 on the Vizedom Farm, the son of Clarence and Hazel (Gebhart) Vizedom. Dale graduated from Hanover High School in 1955, he married and had three children with his high school sweetheart JoAnn Lakes. Married again in 1985 to Alana Fischer. He was employed by Fiehrer Motors for 14 years as a service manager, then owned his own automotive repair shop for years in Hamilton, and later retired as the Transportation Director for Fernald. Dale enjoyed antique cars and tractors. He is survived by his children; David Scot (Patty) Vizedom, Grove City, OH, and Vicki Henson, Adams County; stepson Griffin Fischer, sister, Kathleen Vizedom, grandchildren; Derek and Jeremy Henson, Nicole Vizedom, David Scot Vizedom Jr., Faye Vetter, Joey Bertram, and many other great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. Dale was loved and will be missed by his many other friends and family. Dale was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Alana Vizedom, and son, Dale Alan Vizedom. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Online condolences are available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com



