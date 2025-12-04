Vivian Daye

Daye, Vivian Lee



Vivian Lee Pachuta Daye, 85, of Dayton, Ohio formerly of Fairmont passed away Friday, November 28, 2025. She was born in Fairmont on July 26, 1940 daughter of the late Frank and Kathleen Christie Pachuta.



Vivian retired as teacher from the Dayton City Schools in 2000. She has a Bachelor's Degree in Education form Fairmont State University.



She belonged to the Concord United Methodist Church and Mintwood Bridge Club. She enjoyed gardening, flower arranging, sewing, needlepoint, painting, spending time with her cats, and teaching kids to read.



Vivian is survived by her daughter Melissa Daye of Dayton, Ohio, son Mark and wife Amy Daye of Dayton, Ohio and granddaughter Kaitlyn Daye also of Dayton, Ohio. She is also survived by her sister Frances Zappacosta of Fairmont, West Virginia nieces Anne Marie Zappacosta of Barboursville, West Virginia, and Christie Zappacosta of Fairmont, West Virginia.



She is also survived by her brother-in-law Harvey Daye Sr. of O'Fallon, Missouri, nieces and nephew; Patty O'Boyle of Dayton, Ohio, Joy Fogle of Marysville, Ohio and Harvey Daye, Jr. of Dayton, Ohio.



In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her husband Thomas Daye and her in-laws Harlan and Geraldine Daye.



Family and friends may attend a visitation at Ross Funeral Home 801 Fairmont Avenue Fairmont, WV on Thursday, December 4, 2025 from Noon till 2:00 p.m. funeral services will follow at 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Charlie Cochran officiating. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery.



Condolences sent to www.rossfh.com.



