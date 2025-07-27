VITALE, Francis Anthony "Frank"



Of Hamilton, Ohio passed away suddenly on Thursday, July 17, 2025 at the age of 81. Frank was born on September 7, 1943 in Hamilton, Ohio, the son of Jack and Teresa (Costellano) Vitale. He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Sandy (Vitatoe) Vitale, her children Rob Huffman, Cynthia Huffman and granddaughter Ellen Huffman and brothers Joseph (Joyce) Vitale of Canton,Ohio and Jack (Karen) Vitale of Monroe, Michigan. He was known as "Pop" to Jenny (Jolivette) Reece, Vince and Jake Jolivette. He had many amazing nieces and nephews and wonderful friends. Frank was an educator and administrator for 39 years in Butler and Hamilton Counties. As an avid golfer Frank was a member of the Hamilton Elks Country Club for over 50 years. He won the club championship in 1988. In 2014 Frank was inducted into Badin High School / Hamilton Catholic / Notre Dame Athletic Hall of Fame. Frank played quarterback for Miami University under the coaching legend Bo Shembechler. His round on this earth was one marked by love, compassion and his unwavering chase on the green fairways. His passing has left a void in the hearts of his family and friends. We ask that you remember him not for the last way his round ended, but for the way it was lived and for the profound impact it had on the lives of those who had the pleasure of knowing him. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to - The Presby Worship Team Scholars, 23 South Front Street, Hamilton, Ohio 45011 - www.thepresby.org A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date to be held at the Elks Country Club. Online condolences are available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com



