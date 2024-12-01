VISLOSKY, Alfred Delano



Alfred Delano Vislosky passed away November 22, 2024. Alfred was born March 2, 1933, in Windber, Pennsylvania. He is preceded in death by his beloved wife Agnes of 65 years, his father Andrew, mother Anna (Federoff), siblings, Maryann, Andrew, Mildred, Rose, Katherine (Tippie), and John. Alfred is survived by his daughters, Helen, AnnaMarie, Catherine (John), grandchildren, Josephine Greco, Andrew (Katie) Meyers, Ralph Alex Winkler and Alfred Winkler, great-grandchildren, Camden, Mina, Declan, Jasper, Teddy Ryder, and Ashlynn Sky. Siblings, Tom and Janet. Alfred, a Vietnam Veteran retired from the Air Force with twenty-two years of service, where he ended his career in civil service with twenty-one years of service. During that time Alfred earned a Bachelor's of Science degree from Wright State University. Alfred was a man of great Catholic faith, that he passed on to his family, where he served God, his family and his country. Alfred was proud of his immediate family and their achievements. Those of us who knew him will miss his kind, gentle nature, conversations and our fond belly laughs. A rare man, a good man, a loved man. Mass of Christian Burial 10:30AM Friday, December 6, 2024, at St. Luke the Evangelist Church. Family to receive friends one hour prior to Mass at 9:30. Burial to follow in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the St. Luke Conference of Saint Vincent DePaul Society or Hospice of Dayton in memory of Alfred. Arrangements entrusted to TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME-Beavercreek Chapel.



