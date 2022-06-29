VISION, Patrick Seth

VISION, Seth Patrick



It is with a heavy heart that we announce that Seth Patrick Vision, age 21, of Springboro, Ohio unexpectedly passed away on Saturday, June 25, 2022, in a motor vehicle accident. Seth was born September 21, 2000, in Kettering, OH, to Louis and Jane (Kemper) Vision. Growing up, Seth was many things to many different people. Seth was a loving son to his parents. He was a sweet brother to his three siblings. Seth was a loyal friend to almost everyone he encountered. He was the Captain of the Varsity Lacrosse team and a 2019 graduate of Springboro High School. While he'll be remembered for many things, those that knew our Seth will remember him for his big smile, joyful laugh, and kindness shown in word and deed. Seth would gladly give you the shirt off his back, be by your side in an instant if you needed him to be, and be the person to reach out to you when your life was tough. Seth enjoyed spending his free time hunting in Hillsboro, Ohio, and hanging out with friends and family in Springboro, Ohio, and his Army buddies in Alaska.



Following graduation from Springboro High School, Seth enlisted in the United States Army as a Cavalry Scout and attained the rank of Sergeant. He was stationed with Arrow Troop, 1st Squadron, 40th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Brigade, 11th Infantry Division (Airborne), at Joint Base, Elmendorf-Richardson (JBER), in Anchorage, Alaska. His "battle buddies" knew Seth as a loyal friend, a selfless leader, and a man who loved his country.



Seth whole-heartedly loved his family and is survived by his father, Louis (Faith) Vision; his mother, Jane (Andrew) Skipper; his siblings, Zach Vision, Mia Vision, Will Skipper; his grandparents, Michael (Sue) Vision, Donald (Sue) Kemper, Robert (Eileen) Skipper, Bob (Eva) Linn; his uncles Chad (Jennifer) Kemper, Scott Kemper, Nick Vision; and his cousins, Sam Kemper and Caroline Kemper.



We welcome you to join us in a celebration of life for our boy. Visitation will be Saturday, July 2, 2022, from 11am to 3pm at Fairhaven Church, 637 E. Whipp Road Centerville, OH 45459 followed by a Memorial Service at 4pm. In honor of Seth and a sport he loved dearly, donations may be made in his name to Springboro Lacrosse in support of the High School Lacrosse program. Please make checks payable to: Springboro Lacrosse Club PO Box 443 Springboro, OH 45066. Please note on the check memo line "Seth Vision".



Though Seth is not here with us anymore, Seth will live on in every person he touched throughout his life. To know Seth is to love Seth.



