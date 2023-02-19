VINSON, Mattie Lois



Age 86, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Friday, February 17, 2023. Funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm, Friday, February 24, 2023, at Thomas Funeral Home & Crematory, 4520 Salem Ave., Trotwood, OH 45416. Walk through visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment: Jefferson View Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com; virtual streaming link available.

