VINCENT, Thomas Leon



Age 68, of Englewood, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, June 5, 2021. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Friday, June 18, 2021, at Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45416. Walk through visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment: West Memory Gardens Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com;



virtual streaming link available.

