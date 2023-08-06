Vidic, Richard



Age 85 of Hamilton, passed away on Monday, July 31, 2023 with his family by his side. Richard was born on July 21, 1938 in New Kensington, PA, the son of the late Richard W. and Martha (Remo) Vidic. He was an Educational Administrator for Fairfield City Schools and Princeton City Schools for 37 years, retiring in 1992. He then worked for P&G for 20 years after his retirement. Richard is survived by his wife, Joyce Ann (Canode) Vidic; children, Richard (Cindy) Vidic Jr, Robyn Vidic, James (Gerri Ann) Vidic, and Julie (Alex) Koenig; step-children, Richard (Kelly) Howard, Greg (Anne) Howard, and Angie (Steve) Dragon; and nine grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Marlene (Hal) Johnson; and the mother of his children, Patricia Vidic. Private Graveside Services will be held in Rose Hill Burial Park. Condolences may be left for the family at www.Webb-Noonan.com



