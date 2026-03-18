Victoria Martin

Martin, Victoria Aneita "Vicki"



Age 88, formerly of Hamilton and Centerville, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 12, 2026, at Wooded Glen Senior Living Center in Springfield. Vicki was born on January 16, 1938, in Hamilton, Ohio, to Arthur and Kathleen (Moren) Kammeron. On May 16, 1959, she married the love of her life, Dostal "Doc" Martin, with whom she shared 49 wonderful years of marriage. She was an active and devoted supporter of her children's school activities, serving with both the Taft High School and Hamilton High School football boosters and band parents. Vicki was also a longtime member of West Side Baptist Church in Hamilton, where she taught Sunday School for several years, and later attended Far Hills Community Church in Centerville. In addition, she was an active member of the UFCW #1099 Retirees Group. Vicki worked for many years as an office manager and receptionist for several medical offices in both Hamilton and Centerville. Outside of work, she had a passion for baking, cooking, and sewing, and she especially loved attending her children's and grandchildren's activities and sporting events. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Dostal "Doc" Martin; and her siblings: Pauletta Knapp, Robert Kammeron, Gary Kammeron, Fred Kammeron, Faye Harrison, Karen Couch, and Helen Campbell. Vicki is survived by her loving children, Kyle (Sonja) Martin and Melissa (David) Smith; her grandchildren, Leah Miller, Allison (Michael) Navarre, Katherine Smith, and Andrew Smith; her great-grandchildren, Kyndall and Olivia Miller and William Navarre; and her siblings, MacArthur Kammeron and Kathy Vorbroker. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Nha To and the entire staff at Wooded Glen Senior Living Center for the compassionate care they provided to Vicki over the years. A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family. Condolences may be left for the family at www.Webb-Noonan.com



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