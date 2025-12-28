Victor Davila Jr.

Davila Jr., Victor Hugo

Victor Hugo Davila Jr., age 8, of Springfield, passed away on December 20, 2025. He was born on October 7, 2017, in Springfield, OH, the beloved son of Victor Hugo Davila-Torres and Chelsea Nicole Davila. He was second grade student at Snyder Park Elementary. The family will receive friends on Monday, December 29th from 4:00 to 6:00 PM at Littleton & Rue Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Teresa Catholic Church on December 30, at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow in the Ferncliff Cemetery. www.littletonandrue.com

Funeral Home Information

Littleton & Rue Funeral Home

830 N Limestone Street

Springfield, OH

45503-3610

https://www.littletonandrue.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

