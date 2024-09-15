Vickroy, Michael "Mike"



Michael "Mike" Vickroy, 81, of Kettering, OH, passed away peacefully at home on August 29th, 2024. He is survived by his wife, Jackie; daughters Mary Beth Noll (David) and Amy Coleman; and five grandchildren, Nathaniel, Madelyn, Zachary Noll, Wesly and Langston Coleman.



Also survived by Eugene Monnier Jr. (brother), wife Yvonne; Jeanie Vickroy (sister-in-law); and Roger Smith (brother-in-law), wife Brenda; and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.



Mike was a U.S. Air Force veteran and member of American Legion Post 598. He had a successful career in technology sales at Ideacom. Mike was an avid fan of the Cincinnati Reds, Bengals, and Ohio State Football.



Preceded in death by his parents, brother B. David Vickroy and son-in-law John W. Coleman Jr and numerous family and friends. Rest in peace, Mike. Your love and spirit will forever remain in our hearts.



A memorial visitation for Michael will be held Friday, September 20, 2024 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel, 5471 Far Hills Ave, Dayton, Ohio 45429, followed by a memorial service at 11:00 AM. Following the memorial service at the funeral home a celebration of Mike's life will be held on September 20th at Kettering American Legion Post 598 located at 5700 Kentshire Dr., Kettering, OH 45440.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com