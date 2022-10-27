VICKERS, Jessica A.



44, passed away Tuesday, October 18, 2022, in her home after 7 years of enduring cancer. Jess was born July 4, 1978, in Springfield, the daughter of Constance (Reeb) Shaffer. After serving two years in the Navy, she dedicated her time to being a housewife and foster mother to over a dozen children over the years. Survivors include her husband, Jonathan; mother and father, Connie and Shawn Hansen; five children, Shainah Hutchinson, Andrew, Michael, Joseph and Iris Vickers; four siblings, Kristie Kompar, Zac and Wendy Shaffer, Alexis Hansen and Eric Hansen; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews and three lifelong friends, Andrea Sherrock-Calim, Emily Crow and Niya Imel-Cooke. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Andy and Mary Lou Reeb, aunt, Carol Reeb and a cousin, Aaron Reeb. A visitation will be held from 1:00 to 3:00 pm on Sunday, October 30, 2022, in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME. A Memorial Service will follow at 3:00 in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to ALK Positive at



alkpositive.kindness.org