VIARS, Naomi R.



Naomi R. Viars, age 87, passed away Wednesday April 13, 2022. She was born March 13, 1935 in Laurel County,



Kentucky, to the late Willie and Sallie (nee Gregory) Cheek. Naomi was employed at Ohio Casualty for over 30 years and was the first woman Officer in the history of the company. She adored her grandchildren and great grandchildren and also enjoyed golfing and gardening. She and her late husband Carl spent their winters in Florida. Naomi is survived by three children William "Billy" (Cindi) McClanahan, Philip (Linda)



Viars, Debbie (Ron) Pauley; grandchildren Katie (Michael) Ockerman, Candice (Tyler) McClanahan, Tom Viars, Tim



(Monica) Viars, Cody (Kim) Pauley, David (Lisa) Viars, Shawn (Joy) Viars; numerous great grandchildren; two brothers Delford (Bernice) Cheek, Denver (Brenda) Cheek; three sisters Omia Lee Hickman, Wanda (Larry) Young, Patricia (Tommy) Lawson and was also survived by many other family and friends. Naomi was preceded in death by her husband Carl



Viars; son Steven Viars, brothers Paul Cheek, Don Cheek,



Albert Cheek, and Roger Cheek. Visitation Tuesday April 19, 2022, at Weigel Funeral Home 980 NW Washington Blvd., Hamilton, Ohio 45013 from 12:00pm until the time of the



funeral service at 1:00pm with Reverend Scott Evans officiating. Burial to follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. Donations may be directed to Heartland Hospice, 3960 Red Bank Road, #140, Cincinnati, Ohio 45227. Online condolences may be expressed at www.weigelfuneralhome.com.

