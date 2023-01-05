VERWIEVE, Econ

springfield-news-sun logo
Obituaries
1 hour ago

VERWIEBE, Eon R.

46, Springfield, passed away December 6, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. Survivors include his mother, Kathleen Allen; one sister, Simone LeMasters; grandmother, Nancy (Paul) McCarty; one niece, Jaela; one nephew, Kyzer and a good friend Lee. Eon's Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, January 7 from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm at Spring Meadow Apartments Clubhouse (corner of Villa Rd. and Middle Urbana Rd.). Memories and condolences may be shared at www.conroyfh.com. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.

Funeral Home Information

Conroy Funeral Home

1660 East High Street

Springfield, OH

45505

https://www.conroyfh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

