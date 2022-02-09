VEREKER, Evelyn



Evelyn Vereker, age 101 of Hamilton, passed away on Saturday, February 5, 2022. Evelyn was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on December 20, 1920, to Herbert Betz and Lisette (Hoffman) Betz. She graduated from Hanover High School in 1938 and Beauty School of Cosmetology in 1940. On January 31, 1942, she married Francis J. Vereker at St. Mary's Church in Oxford, OH. She lived her entire married life on their farm at 3331 E. Sand Run Rd., Liberty, IN, until after her husband's death on February 23, 2010. She helped and assisted on the farm in addition to her job as homemaker and mother.



Evelyn is survived by her son, Bob (Darlene) Vereker of South Carolina, and her daughter Peggy (David) Fugate of Oxford, OH. She is preceded in death by her father in 1928 and her mother in 1983.



In lieu of flowers and cards, please donate to St. Mary's Catholic Church in Oxford, OH; Animal Friends Humane Society in Hamilton, OH; Animal Adoption Foundation in Hamilton, OH; or PAWS Adoption Center in Monroe, OH.



There will be a private graveside service due to the pandemic. The family would like to thank all the caregivers and friends for their love and support of mom for the last 7 years to keep her in her home.


