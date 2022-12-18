VERCHER, Ruven D. "Ray"



Age 91, of Beavercreek, passed away Monday, December 12, 2022. He was born July 2, 1931, in Cloutierville, Louisiana, the son of the late Tarence and Betty Elizabeth Vercher. Ray proudly served his country for 22 years in the United States Marine Corps retiring as a Master Sergeant. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War. He will be remembered for being a loving husband, father and grandfather. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed cooking for his family. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his 3 siblings, Ruby, Alberta and Tarence. Ray is survived by his wife of 67 years, Mary Jane; children, Kim Raye Hentrick and Jeffrey T. Vercher and grandchildren, Aimee, Scarlett and Grant. Visitation will be Wednesday, December 21, 2022, from 9:00 am to 10:00 am with a service at 10:00 am at Newcomer Funeral Home, 3380 Dayton-Xenia Rd., Beavercreek, Ohio 45432. Ray will be laid to rest a Miami Valley Memory Gardens with full military honors.

