Heck, Vera H.



Age 99, passed away peacefully on January 22, 2026. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Clara Heck; brothers, Jacob Heck, Denny Heck and Harold Heck. Vera is survived by her dedicated and wonderful caregiver, Pat Rader. Pat was also Vera's best friend. Vera is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews. Vera graduated from Dixie High School and worked as a logistics at Wright Patterson Air Force Base for approximately 48 years before she retired. Vera was an avid traveler and experienced seeing the world with her cousin, Miriam. She was an active member of the Altrusa Club of Dayton, the Trotwood Mother's Club, and a longtime member of St. Peters Lutheran Church. Vera's family would like to thank the kind workers at Day City Hospice, especially Mary, Brittany, Amy and Spencer. Visitation will be held from 10-11am with funeral service to begin at 11:00am on Wednesday, January 28th, 2026 at Rogers Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery in West Alexandria. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Day City Hospice in memory of Vera. www.RogersFuneralHomes.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com